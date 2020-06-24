Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW

Liv Morgan took to Twitter this week and called out WWE for publishing photos of moments that were cut from her loss to Natalya on Monday’s RAW.

For those who missed it, Monday’s match was a quick one, with Natalya controlling most of the action. She won with a Sharpshooter, making Morgan tap out after just a few moments.

Morgan posted WWE photos from the match, but it’s interesting to note that the WWE.com gallery only has three photos, and they aren’t the ones that she posted. As seen below, Morgan’s photos show her getting in more offense on Natalya.

“Thank you for posting photos of what you cut out of my match I guess. Appreciate it @wwe,” Morgan tweeted.

You can see her full tweet below, along with video from the match:

Thank you for posting photos of what you cut out of my match I guess. Appreciate it @wwe pic.twitter.com/QfsZClDtAs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 24, 2020

