Liv Morgan has landed another acting role.

And this one hits close to home for the WWE Superstar.

Deadline is reporting that the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion has been cast in “Hooters: The Movie,” which has already begun filming in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The film, which stars Owen Patrick Joyner, Kyle Clark and Audrey Trullinger, follows lifelong friends Ted and Lenny as they establish the popular restaurant chain. The first Hooters location opened in the Tampa Bay area in 1983.

Several current Hooters Girls will also appear in the movie, including 2025 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl Kiana Mahabir and 2026 Miss Hooters International pageant winner Kenzie Davis.

Prior to signing with WWE, Liv Morgan worked for Hooters as a waitress and model.