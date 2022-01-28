WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to hype up tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in St. Louis, which included Morgan discussing the potential return of former Raw women’s champion, Ronda Rousey. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Rousey potentially coming back would make things much harder:

“It definitely makes things a lot harder, you know? She’s a great competitor, she’s great at everything she does, she’s a natural athlete and she’s a beast. But, I don’t know, ‘Ronda, I love you, buddy. But I am going to have no choice but to throw your little booty over that top rope. Not that it is little, you have a great butt. But I am throwing you over the top rope,’ that is what I am saying. It’ll be hard, it’ll be interesting, but I am winning.”

Says she would love to wrestle Rousey:

“Yeah, I mean yeah. I mean, the Armbar sucks, I have been in her armbar more times than I can say. But yeah, I would love to wrestle Ronda, yeah.”