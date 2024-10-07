Winning and retaining world championships is nothing new for Liv Morgan.

Following her successful WWE Women’s World Championship defense over Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood 2024, effectively ending the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” in her mind, The Judgment Day member was asked about the differences in winning the title the first time from Ronda Rousey compared to the second time against Becky Lynch.

“I am levels and levels and levels and levels above where I was when I beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship,” Morgan stated at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 post-show press conference. “I was over the moon, I couldn’t believe it. When I won this women’s world championship this time, I knew it, I felt it. It was exactly what it was supposed to be, the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.”

Morgan continued, “Do you understand how it feels to say something, and no one believes that you’re gonna do what you say? Not even Rhea believed that I was gonna do it. I told her to her face, ‘I’m gonna take everything that you love, and she still didn’t believe me. Now look, I have my championship, I have my boyfriend, Daddy Dom, and I have my family, the Judgment Day.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)