Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio continue to make the media rounds as the road to this weekend’s WrestleMania 41 continues to wind down.

On Tuesday afternoon, First We Feast released the latest installment of their popular Hot Ones digital series, which features The Judgment Day duo from WWE sitting down to answer some hard-hitting questions.

During the appearance, Morgan mentioned how there are, in-fact, a couple of unnamed celebrities that unsuccessfully “slid into her DMs” on social media.

“You were recently in the news after Drake started following you on Instagram,” Dominik pointed out. “Who’s the biggest celebrity to unsuccessfully slide into your DMs?”

“Yeah, there’s a couple [names],” Morgan said, without revealing any specifics.

