Liv Morgan Reveals Name For Her Next WWE Era Following End Of “Revenge Tour”

Liv Morgan believes one chapter of her WWE career has officially come to an end, and she already has an idea for what comes next.

Since returning from injury and re-establishing herself as one of WWE’s top stars, Morgan has frequently referred to her run as the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.” With many of her past scores seemingly settled, however, the former Women’s World Champion was recently asked what she plans to call the next phase of her journey.

During an interview with WSFL, Morgan admitted she hadn’t given the question much thought before being asked.

“That’s a good question,” she responded. “I haven’t really thought about it. You’re going to have to make me, I’m going to have to sit and ponder now.”

After thinking it over for a moment, Morgan acknowledged that her revenge-driven run may have reached its conclusion and began brainstorming what the future should look like.

“What do I want this next tour to be,” she asked herself out loud. “Because you’re right, the revenge tour (is over). I pretty much saw all the revenge, huh? This is the Liv Morgan pop star championship tour.”

A new era?

If Morgan has her way, the “Liv Morgan Pop Star Championship Tour” could be just getting started.

The next stop on that tour comes next week when Morgan competes in a high-profile opening-round match in the ongoing 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament. She is scheduled to face Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green in a Fatal 4-Way bout during a special daytime edition of WWE Raw airing live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Netflix.

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