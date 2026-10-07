Liv Morgan has revealed that she recently underwent a fat graft procedure stemming from the head injury she suffered ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42.

Morgan was involved in a scary collision with Roxanne Perez during the April 6 episode of WWE Raw. During a segment involving Stephanie Vaquer, Morgan was shoved from behind and accidentally collided head-first with Perez, leaving her with a large hematoma.

Speaking with The Undertaker on the “Six Feet Under” podcast, Morgan explained that doctors initially expected the hematoma to eventually disappear on its own. However, the issue persisted for several months.

“You know, we had a segment where Stephanie shoved me into Roxanne, and Roxanne and I hit head super hard, and I had this giant, like, juicy hematoma, really, really, really big,” Morgan said. “And pretty much, we were like, ‘All right, it’s gonna settle and go away.’ And six months pass, seven months pass, I still have this hematoma, and so we’re like, ‘All right, let’s inject it with steroids, see if it goes away.’”

Morgan underwent two steroid injections, which successfully eliminated the hematoma but created another problem.

“So we do two steroid injections, and the hematoma does go away, but it left a divot in my head because the steroids ate the fat,” she continued. “And so just this week, I pretty much had a fat graft, which is, it’s not lipo, but in my mind I’ve had like lipo, and then they just put it in my head.”

Morgan then detailed the procedure, revealing that fat was taken through her belly button and injected near her hairline.

“They put me to sleep and then they went in my belly button, and I have a little suture. And they went in my belly button, and they sucked out some fat. And then they went in my hairline, and they injected it.”

Morgan said it will take several weeks for the area to smooth out, with doctors determining in approximately three months whether another procedure will be necessary.

“And now it’s gonna take a couple weeks to smooth it out. And then in three months, we’ll know if I need another one because your body only restores 50% of the fat,” Morgan said. “But it was pretty much just a long process that no one’s known about that I’ve just been eternally struggling with.”

While Morgan said the issue did not bother her as much from an on-screen perspective, she admitted it was difficult to deal with away from WWE.

“It looks better and we’re on the mend. But I’m glad that it’s, I liked it for work. I didn’t mind it for work, but in life, it was rough,” she said. “And it’s all I saw, it’s all my eyes went to, and so I’m glad that it’s gone and we’re on the mend. But it was a f*cking doozy.”

Despite the injury scare, Morgan was able to compete at WrestleMania 42, where she defeated Vaquer to capture the Women’s World Championship.

Their rivalry has continued in the months since, with Morgan now scheduled to defend the title against Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.