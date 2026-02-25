Momentum continues to build in WWE News following Liv Morgan officially selecting Stephanie Vaquer as her WrestleMania 42 opponent on the February 23 episode of “WWE Raw” in Atlanta. One night later on RAW Talk, Morgan addressed a long-standing fan question regarding how much creative input she actually has in WWE storylines.

When asked directly whether she influences her booking, Morgan offered a measured response. “Like, am I actively writing the show? No. But do I have creative liberties? Yes. That’s something you earn. You don’t just get creative liberties.” Rather than overstating her role, Morgan emphasized that trust within WWE’s creative structure is gradual and performance-based.

Pressed on when that shift occurred, Morgan pinpointed a specific timeframe. “Probably around 2024. I feel like that’s when. I feel like that’s when. And yeah, it does feel good. Because that means they know that I know my stuff — and I take pride in them knowing that I know.” The comment aligns with her character evolution during 2024, particularly throughout her on-screen alliance with Dominik Mysterio, which marked a more confident and layered presentation.

Morgan’s remarks offer insight into how WWE balances structured storytelling with performer-driven input. As WrestleMania 42 approaches, her acknowledgment of earned creative latitude underscores her elevated standing within the women’s division and signals continued investment in her role on one of the company’s biggest stages.