“I feel like since I’ve started, I’ve always wanted to connect with the fans because when I was younger, I know what that feels like. I know what it feels like to feel like someone that you look up to cares about you, notices you, or pays attention to you. I’m always 100% open and happy to talk to fans, meet fans, and greet fans. They’re my favorite part of what I do. It’s still weird that people think I’m cool. I’m like, oh my gosh, I’m so regular. It’s a crazy feeling and I appreciate them so much. I don’t feel like I would be in this position right now if it wasn’t for my fans and the WWE Universe, so I’m eternally grateful for the rest of my life for them.”

“I didn’t know how to wrestle. I needed it. The PC was incredible. I really enjoyed my time there. I learned a lot and I’m still learning a lot, but it definitely gave me a really solid foundation to be able to do what I do. There’s no place like the PC in the world. There’s only one facility like that. The way that it runs, how it’s structured, the information that you learn, the tools that you’re given, it’s like I wish everyone that wants to wrestle could just go to the PC and learn.”

