WWE star Liv Morgan recently appeared on Wrestling Inside the Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics, including how she got her ring moniker, and how she eventually fell in love with the name “Liv Morgan.” Highlights from the interview are below.

Says all the names she initially picked for NXT were terrible:

The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad.

How she fell in love with the name Liv Morgan:

So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all. I found so many little puns to use Liv for and little fun little things I can use so. SmackDown Liv, You Only Liv, Once, Liv is live, watch me Liv. I mean, I can go on.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)