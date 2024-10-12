Trick Williams wasn’t the only non-SmackDown champion to appear on Friday night’s WWE on USA Network show.

As noted, NXT Champion Trick Williams made a cameo appearance on WWE SmackDown on October 11, appearing in the crowd with his title in-hand.

Later in the show, as WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton were in the ring, Jax spoke about her first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Championship showdown against WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and how she’s going to beat her in Saudi Arabia.

She then spoke about how after she beats her to become the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion, it will then be Stratton’s time to cash-in her Ms. Money In The Bank briefcase and beat Morgan for her title.

As the promo segment continued, Naomi came out and challenged Jax to a match on the spot, but not before Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez came out. Morgan addressed Jax’s comments before the three took a seat at ringside to watch the Jax-Naomi bout, where they eventually got involved.