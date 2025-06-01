Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan shared a sweet moment at Netflix Tudum 2025, locking lips on the Love Is Blind Kiss Cam — but things stayed strictly PG, much to the surprise of host Vanessa Lachey.

The Monday Night RAW duo, who’ve become a hot on-screen item, gave fans a quick peck during the livestream. Lachey, clearly expecting something steamier from “Dirty Dom,” teased the pair for keeping it tame, but they playfully declined to go further and moved on.

True to WWE’s family-friendly image, Mysterio kept it clean — even on a Netflix stage.

Though Dominik and Liv have been romantically linked on WWE programming and shared a notable kiss at SummerSlam 2024 — the moment he turned on Rhea Ripley to align with Morgan — in real life, Mysterio is married to his high school sweetheart, Marie.

The latest trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 debuted during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event, teasing the highly anticipated sequel ahead of its July 25, 2025 release. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) of AEW and WWE’s Becky Lynch both make appearances in the trailer.

MJF, who plays one of Happy Gilmore’s children, gets significant screen time. The trailer shows him in several over-the-top moments, including dropping an elbow on a car, presenting Happy with a boppable dummy, and celebrating a graduation.

Becky Lynch appears later in the trailer, laughing at Happy in a comedic moment.

Also joining the cast is global music superstar and undefeated WrestleMania performer Bad Bunny, who takes on the role of Happy Gilmore’s caddy. He was introduced in a hype package that aired just before the trailer, alongside the current Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, who also appears as himself.

Rounding out the star-studded trailer is Ben Stiller, reprising his role from the original film, marking another WWE-adjacent celebrity returning to the Happy Gilmore universe.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, Becky reflected on her experience working with Adam Sandler. She said,

“I remember going to the video shop in Ireland and renting the first one, watching it with my brother and dad. Nearly 30 years later, I was on set for the sequel. That’s pretty surreal. I feel like most of my preteen years were spent quoting The Waterboy. I loved Adam Sandler growing up — still do. Actually, working with him made me love him even more. Seeing how passionate, hilarious, and completely dialed in he is, and how he creates such a fun, warm working environment — it’s incredible. He keeps things loose, but laser-focused at the same time.”