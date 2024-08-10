Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are enjoying life together as part of the new Judgment Day.

This was put on display after the FOX cameras stopped rolling inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, August 9.

Following the 8/9 episode of WWE SmackDown, some post-show dark match main events took place.

In a mixed tag-team match held after the show, Kairi Sane and Braun Strowman defeated Liv and Dom-Dom when Sane leaped off the massive shoulders of Strowman for the win.

Here's the part where she jumps on him then puts her hands around his waist. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/kcfcgrsBFc — Haley (@LIVin4LIVDOM) August 10, 2024

Another great spot from Braun/Kairi vs. LivDom: Kairi Irish whipping Braun Strowman. pic.twitter.com/jyxIuyGbpv — Jus⛏in (@Justin_SofOK) August 10, 2024

SCOOP #12: Braun Strowman/Kairi Sane tag team is the kind of crack-coded booking we need more of in wrestling. pic.twitter.com/IfFTLxQz5T — Jus⛏in (@Justin_SofOK) August 10, 2024