“[Giggle] … Watch me!”

That is the first thing the WWE Universe hears before they are graced with the presence of Liv Morgan.

During a recent interview with Billboard, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion and member of The Judgment Day spoke about how she would like pop music stars Drake and Sabrina Carpenter to come together to record a remix of her WWE theme song.

“I’d like a collaboration between Sabrina Carpenter and Drake,” Morgan said when asked to name an artist that she would like to perform a special version of her WWE entrance music. “If they could come together and do some cool remix of my song, I think that’d be pretty good.”

Morgan would elaborate, even offering a suggestion for how Carpenter could be utilized, and where Drake would come in.

“There’s a little giggle at the beginning,” Morgan pointed out. “That could be Sabrina. Then, Drake could chime in and say some cool sh*t about me.”

It’s that simple!

In related news for those who missed it, Liv Morgan and her “Daddy” Dominik Mysterio made headlines earlier this week when they recreated the very controversial cover art for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” album, which is due to be released on August 29, 2025.