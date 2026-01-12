The closing moments of John Cena’s final match continue to resonate across the wrestling world, particularly the decision to have the 17-time world champion smile before submitting to Gunther. While the finish sparked debate among fans, one voice firmly in its corner is Liv Morgan, who viewed the moment as a rare instance where emotion, storytelling, and crowd investment aligned perfectly. Rather than seeing the tap-out as weakness, Morgan focused on the atmosphere inside the arena, where the audience clung to hope that Cena would escape one last time.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story?, Morgan explained why the moment worked so powerfully for her: “I thought it was perfect… the element of the crowd wanting so badly for him to break out of that hold… it was so beautiful.” She added that Cena’s expression allowed for multiple interpretations, but in her eyes, the meaning was clear: “John Cena didn’t tap out because he had to tap out, he tapped out because his time was up and it’s Gunther’s turn… ‘Here you go, bro.’” For Morgan, the finish wasn’t about defeat, it was about passing the torch, and she admitted the emotional weight of that realization brought her to tears.

