Liv Morgan believes she might not have made it in WWE if she were starting her career today.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Morgan reflected on her early days with WWE, including the challenges she faced after signing with the company in late 2014.

Morgan spent more than three years developing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before making the jump to the main roster in 2018. Despite being a lifelong wrestling fan, she quickly discovered that her knowledge of the business didn’t necessarily translate into success inside the ring.

“For me, \[being a fan gave me\] like no advantage,” Morgan said. “Such the illusion of an advantage. I thought I was gonna walk in there and be a natural, I thought I was gonna absolutely kill it.”

Morgan continued by explaining just how much WWE had meant to her growing up.

“I’ve been a fan since I was five years old, like eat, sleep, breathe, love WWE. Would come home from school, take a nap, and if I missed five minutes of it, I’m waking up crying and screaming. I was obsessed with WWE.”

The former Women’s World Champion also admitted that she initially underestimated how difficult the transition would be, believing she could reach the top of the company within her first year.

Looking back, Morgan expressed gratitude for the patience WWE showed during her developmental years, particularly compared to what she believes would be expected of someone entering the system today.

“I thought when I started, I was gonna be champion in like a year. I was like, ‘This is my life.’ So hard. I feel like back then, you were given a lot of grace.”

Morgan went on to explain why she considers herself fortunate to have entered WWE when she did.

“They would give you awhile to try to get good so I’m so grateful that I started when I did because I think if I started now, I don’t think I would’ve made the cut because they gave me a lot of time to develop and train and learn.”

Morgan has since established herself as one of WWE’s top female stars and will have another opportunity to capture championship gold this weekend.

Morgan and Becky Lynch are scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Money In The Bank 2026 on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.