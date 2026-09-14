Liv Morgan can be seen in the first Japanese trailer for her upcoming film, “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.”

The official Japanese trailer for the Takashi Miike-directed film has been released ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” is also expected to receive a theatrical release.

The movie is one of multiple acting projects Morgan currently has lined up outside of WWE.

As previously reported, Morgan has also joined the cast of “Ping,” an upcoming psychological thriller starring “Obsession” actress Megan Lawless. The project will mark the directorial debut of Richie Gordon.

Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, is set to portray a character named Jess in the film. Additional details regarding her role have yet to be revealed.