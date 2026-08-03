The first trailer for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo has officially been released.

NEON unveiled the first look at the upcoming film, which stars Shun Oguri, Lily James, Shotaro Mamiya, and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. Directed by Takashi Miike, the movie is the latest entry in the Bad Lieutenant franchise.

Morgan is billed among the film’s featured cast members and appears throughout the newly released trailer.

While the movie does not yet have an official release date, the promotional material simply lists it as “Coming Soon.” Morgan previously indicated that the film was expected to premiere in September.

Morgan took time away from WWE television in May 2025 to travel to Japan, where she filmed scenes for the project.