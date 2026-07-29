Liv Morgan is responding to criticism over her current WWE Women’s World Championship reign.

Morgan captured the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42 in April, defeating Stephanie Vaquer with help from The Judgment Day. Since winning the title, however, Morgan has yet to make a single championship defense.

Despite that, Morgan recently reached the 100-day milestone as champion and took the opportunity to address the situation in a video recorded by C.J. Perry (Lana), making it clear she isn’t concerned by the criticism.

“My 100th day as champion,” she wrote. “Zero days defending. Because I’m that iconic, you don’t need to defend sh*t.”

Liv Morgan is scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Iyo Sky at the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The bout is scheduled to air as part of night one on 8/1.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.