IShowSpeed is going to kick off the two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

And it will be his in-ring debut.

During a discussion with Liv Morgan in Las Vegas, NV., the popular streamer was given some veteran advice and details on what to expect when he performs at “The Showcase of The Immortals.”

“My advice honestly, I don’t know much you’ve been training,” Morgan began. “I don’t know how much you’ve been doing, but I feel like I would just tell you to be present in the moment. You know yourself. You know how you want to represent yourself, you know what you need to do in the ring.”

Morgan continued, “So, just try to enjoy it and just be happy and just soak it all in because it’s going to go by so quick. You’re going to go out there and be like, ‘Wow, this is so incredible.’ Then, it’s going to feel like two minutes in the blink of an eye and it’s done. You’re going to wish maybe you had savored a little bit more.”

IShowSpeed teams up with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on LA Knight and The Usos at WrestleMania 42, while Liv Morgan challenges Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Las Vegas, NV.