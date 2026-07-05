“Watch me!”

Any WWE fans who happened to stumble across Landon Hardwick’s Instagram page on Saturday did exactly that.

And Liv Morgan was who they saw.

Following months of dating speculation and sightings together at events like a FIFA Club World Cup match and in Paris, Hardwick appeared to publicly confirm their relationship with some photos of himself and Morgan looking extremely “comfortable” together while simply writing, “Happy 4th” in the caption.

Hardwick is a Dallas, Texas-based real estate investor and property flipper. He also previously played American football.

Liv Morgan is currently the WWE Women’s World Champion and member of The Judgment Day faction on the Raw brand, which consists of Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against 2026 Queen of the Ring winner Iyo Sky at WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam Results.