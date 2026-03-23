Two members of The Judgment Day made their presence felt in Boston ahead of this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted at Sunday’s NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves, representing WWE while decked out in green Celtics jerseys.

The duo appeared on the arena big screen and were also featured during the television broadcast, drawing a strong reaction from the live crowd.

Morgan had teased the appearance ahead of time, but it was her antics during the game that quickly stole the spotlight.

Her full-on beer chug turned into a viral moment online, with fans flooding social media with reactions, many joking about Morgan’s speedy public consumption.

It got people talking.

The crossover appearance comes just one night before WWE Raw takes over TD Garden, serving as a fun blend of NBA excitement and WWE star power as the company gears up for Monday night in Boston.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Boston, MA.