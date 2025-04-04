– During a recent interview with Khel Now TV while in India, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were asked for their WrestleMania dream match. Morgan responded, “My answer for this, it is Dominik and I versus CM Punk and AJ Lee. How fire, right?”

– WWE released another clip from the sit-down interview between Cody Rhodes and Stephanie McMahon for episode two of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+. In the clip, Rhodes talks about wanting to make his daughter part of his iconic ring entrance in WWE.

– WWE are already selling Rey Fenix masks and merchandise ahead of his highly-anticipated debut on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. You can check out the items at WWE Shop. The official description for the item reads as follows: