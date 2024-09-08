Some of the female talent in WWE that have worked with Ronda Rousey have had less than complimentary things to say about her.

Liv Morgan isn’t one of them.

The WWE Women’s World Champion sung the praises of the UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WrestleMania main event star, noting she had a “great experience” working with “Rowdy” Ronda during her stint in WWE.

“I had a great experience working with Ronda,” Morgan told FOX Sports’ The Happy Hour. “I really did.”

Morgan added, “We got along really well. We worked together well creatively. I have nothing but great things about my experience working with her.”

Liv Morgan had a memorable rivalry with Ronda Rousey in WWE, which included beating the women’s MMA pioneer to capture her first world championship.

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.