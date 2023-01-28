Liv Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE star noted that she has pitched to officials about starting out the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match in the first entry:

“I am hoping and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come out first and make a statement to not only endure all the pain and physicality that it will take to get to me to be the last woman standing, but just to leave a message that, you know, bring all 29 women. At the end of the day, I’m still going to be the last one standing in that ring, and who knows what title I’d want to wrestle for.”