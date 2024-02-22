Liv Morgan is hopeful that 2025 will be her year.

The WWE star and former women’s champion was the last competitor eliminated in the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble matchup after two incredible performances, but ones that fell just short of earning her a WrestleMania main event. She spoke with WWE on TNT Sports about those performances, and how she hopes next year will be the one where she goes all the way.

It made me feel really special because number 30, that is a very coveted spot. That is the big surprise. That is like the anchor of the match, and so for it to be for a little old Liv Morgan, I appreciated it. I was happy that I was able to make that timeline to be recovered in time to participate in the Rumble. You know, last year I entered second and I lasted to the very end with Rhea Ripley and this year I entered number 30 and I lasted to the very end with Bayley. So I’m hoping next year is my year.

Morgan will be competing at this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, where the winner of the women’s chamber will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley at Mania for the women’s world title. Do you think Morgan has a chance? Sound off in the comments below.

✅@YaOnlyLivvOnce speaks on the future of the WWE Women's division and the four of them being a significant part of it #EliminationChamber | Saturday, 10AM | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dZbNEcGpJF — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 21, 2024

