WWE star Liv Morgan was one of many guests on the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump to discuss her new network documentary Liv Forever, and her close relationship with the members of the Riott Squad. Highlights are below.

Hypes her new WWE network documentary Liv Forever:

I feel like there’s a lot of decisions that I’ve made over the past year that have a lot of people questioning, and these aren’t answers that I can just come out and directly say. So to have this piece that literally encapsulates my last 16 months, it’s like any question you’d have for me could probably be answered by watching the documentary. I did not know that this was gonna be the cultivation of everything, you know. I thought it was going to be a couple weeks, but it ended up being more than a whole year of my life, which ended up being the biggest transitional year I’ve had in my entire life.

How the Riott Squad is a sisterhood:

I didn’t see myself as a tag team partner, and these girls had like a history together, they’ve been best friends for ten years. So I was very happy, but I was a little bit, not hesitant, I just, you know, didn’t know them that well. And then right away, we realized we have so much in common. Physically we couldn’t look any [more] different from each other, but we have so much in common that it became such a sisterhood. We’re so focused because we know, the first time around, we didn’t do all that we think needed to be done. And now we have this rare opportunity to kind of rewrite history and to now do everything that we wish we had done.

Check out the full episode of The Bump below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)