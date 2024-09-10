Where does Liv Morgan rank in terms of the all-time great women’s world champions in pro wrestling and WWE history?

If you ask The Judgment Day member herself, she’ll tell you without hesitation that she tops the list.

Reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan surfaced on social media on Tuesday to remind fans about her accomplishments in recent months.

“Just a reminder…. I ended Rhea Ripleys undefeated streak [and] I single handedly retired Becky Lynch,” she wrote via X.

It was her final statement, however, that will likely get wrestling fans talking.

“I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time,” she added. “Cry.About.It. .”

Liv Morgan will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage.