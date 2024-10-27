Liv Morgan only has three faces on her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling.

And one of them is her own.

During a recent interview with MMA personality The Schmo, the WWE Women’s Champion and member of The Judgment Day was asked to give her Mount Rushmore list of women’s wrestling legends.

“Okay, so myself,” she began. “Chyna. Rest in peace. Rest in peace. Myself, Chyna. I want to say to [Trish] Stratus.”

That was basically it.

“I’m really trying to be thoughtful right now,” she added. “You know, I don’t have another one right now. I can’t finish it.”