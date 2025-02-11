Triple H took to Twitter on Monday night to react to the news that Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER will be taking place at WrestleMania 41. You can check out his tweet below:

There is only one place to really prove if you’re “The Main Event” … and sometimes you just have to take the most impossible road to get there! Jey vs. Gunther. For the World Heavyweight Championship at #WrestleMania. https://t.co/dXMAhyP9JK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 11, 2025

Liv Morgan suffered an eye injury on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the opening match of this week’s edition of WWE RAW, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The finish came when SKY rolled up Morgan for a two count. Morgan then came back with a rollup of her own, but SKY rolled through and double stomped her. SKY went up top, hit the Over The Moonsault, and scored the 1, 2, 3.

Durante a promo da Judgment Day deu pra ver que o corte no supercílio da Liv foi bem feio.#WWERAW#RAWonNetflix pic.twitter.com/bGVHrAFdIj — WrestleBR (@wrestlebr) February 11, 2025

Golden Tate, George Kittle, and country singer Hardy were in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings.

Michael Cole announced that there were 13,009 fans in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Nashville, TN.

On Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles made his highly anticipated return to the ring, ready to remind everyone who he was after a long absence due to injury. As he made his way to the ring, a fired-up Styles took the microphone, addressing the locker room and the fans in attendance. He said, “It’s been a while, but I’m back to remind all of you exactly who I am!”

Dominik Mysterio and Carlito interrupted his promo. Dominik, with his signature smirk, stepped forward and said, “Things have changed since you’ve been gone, AJ. The Judgment Day is in control now, and we’re running this place.”

Dominik attempted to hit his 619 move, but Styles was ready. He dodged the attack, and Dominik was left in the center of the ring, looking frustrated. Styles quickly turned his attention to Carlito, launching himself into a Phenomenal Forearm that took Carlito down.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below: