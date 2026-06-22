Sol Ruca has seemingly deactivated or blacked out her Twitter account following renewed fan backlash stemming from a recent live event incident.

At a WWE live event in Birmingham, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan successfully defended her title in a fatal four-way match also featuring IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and Ruca. During the bout, Morgan appeared to suffer an ankle injury after taking a splash from Ruca, with the champion visibly favoring her leg following an awkward landing. Despite the apparent issue, Morgan was able to continue and finish the match while noticeably limping.

In the aftermath, fans online pointed to the spot as a potential botch that led to the injury, with criticism quickly turning toward Ruca. Shortly after, Ruca’s Twitter account was blacked out.

This is not the first time Ruca has faced online scrutiny over an in-ring mistake, previously dealing with backlash following a botched Sol Snatcher during a Raw segment involving Becky Lynch. At the time, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly advised her to limit her social media usage due to the speed and intensity of fan reaction in situations like these.

Neither WWE nor Morgan have issued an official update on the extent of the injury or whether it could impact her title reign moving forward.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Birmingham, ENG. 6/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.