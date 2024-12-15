As seen during Saturday Night’s Main Event, Liv Morgan suffered a bloodied nose during her match with IYO SKY.

While Michael Cole speculated on commentary that Liv’s nose might be broken, Pwinsider is reporting that Morgan is said to be “okay” and she hasn’t suffered a broken nose.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes was stretchered out of the Nassau Coliseum after Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Owens attacked Rhodes with a package piledriver after the show went off the air.

Owens was later involved in an altercation with Triple H as he headed up the aisle.

WWE has now released some footage of the American Nightmare being stretchered out of the arena, which you can see below:

EXCLUSIVE: After narrowly losing to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens brutalizes The American Nightmare with a Piledriver just moments after Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air.#SNME pic.twitter.com/cSYV89siX0 — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

KEVIN OWENS HIT CODY RHODES WITH A PACKAGE PILEDRIVER AND TRIPLE H IS PISSEDDD #SNME pic.twitter.com/icNqGM9ags — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 15, 2024

AYOOOO Kevin Owens and Triple H squaring up 😭😭 #SNME pic.twitter.com/XpfdumBG6G — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 15, 2024

