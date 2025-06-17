Liv Morgan’s injury is 100% legitimate. For those speculating that it was a cover to write her off for an outside project — it’s not.

Pwinsider is reporting that Liv was immediately evaluated by WWE medical personnel after being taken backstage.

WWE is currently awaiting a full assessment to determine the severity of the dislocation and how long she’ll be sidelined.

If it turns out to be a severe dislocation, recovery could take up to 16 weeks before she’s cleared for in-ring activity. However, that timeline depends entirely on the extent of the injury.

The incident is being considered a freak accident, and there’s no blame or heat on anyone involved.