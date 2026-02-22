Liv Morgan has entered the chat.

The WWE Superstar is the latest name to fire back at Tom Brady after the NFL legend referred to WWE as “cute” during a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Brady made the comment while engaging in some friendly trash talk with Paul ahead of the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With Paul set to compete in the game, Brady told him, “It’s cute. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

The remarks didn’t go unnoticed.

Several WWE names, including Paul Heyman, CM Punk and Oba Femi, have already chimed in.

Now, Morgan has added her voice to the growing list.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Going Ringside (see video below), Morgan made it clear she sees things a bit differently.

“Although a lot of people in WWE are cute, there’s so much more to WWE than I think people understand and realize,” Morgan said. “No disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field and they will make do; we will get it done.”

A bold statement.

But she wasn’t finished.

Morgan continued, “But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring and can they do everything that we do? I don’t know. I don’t know about that. So, I think football is actually kind of cute. I think football’s cute.”

The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner is scheduled to appear on Monday night’s edition of WWE Raw from the State Farm Arena, where she is set to announce which champion she plans to challenge at WrestleMania.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.