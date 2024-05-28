Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio shared an interesting moment on Monday night.

After seemingly inadvertently helping Morgan win the WWE Women’s World Championship from Becky Lynch at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring on Saturday, Dom-Dom once again played a role in her successfully defending the title against Lynch in a steel cage match on Monday’s WWE Raw.

Following the conclusion of this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, Morgan and “Dirty” Dom shared an awkward stare in the entrance aisle, before Morgan did her best Bugs Bunny impression, grabbing Dom by the face and planting a big old smooch on him.

WWE shared the post-show footage of the kiss via social media after Monday night’s show went off the air.