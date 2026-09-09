Liv Morgan has landed another movie role.

The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion has joined the cast of “Ping,” an upcoming psychological thriller led by “Obsession” star Megan Lawless. The film will mark Richie Gordon’s directorial debut.

Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, will play a character named Jess. No additional details regarding her role have been revealed.

The film follows “an aspiring creative director who lands a remote dream job, but is forced to choose between her sanity and a boss she can never mute.”

Morgan previously teased her involvement by sharing photos from the set on Instagram last month (see post below). Deadline subsequently confirmed that production is currently underway in Mississippi, with Savanah Moss and Carter Jenkins also included in the cast.

“Ping” is the latest acting project for Morgan, who also has a role in the upcoming film “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.” A longtime horror fan, she previously appeared as herself on USA Network’s “Chucky.”