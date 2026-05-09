Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion dedicated her current title reign to Britney Spears, spoke about her ‘Trouble’ music video and the fan reaction to it, as well as her nerves heading into WrestleMania 42.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the Trouble music video and fan reaction to it: “I love it. I think it’s iconic. I think it’s polarizing. It’s exactly what I wanted it to be. You hate that you love it. You hate that you love it because it’s so catchy and it’s so good, and it’s just like iconic. You can be a hater or you can just be real and enjoy the music. Enjoy the video. Enjoy my efforts as the greatest women’s world champion. of all time.”

On her nerves going into WrestleMania 42: “I was like so nervous that I wasn’t even nervous because I was like, I have no choice but to eat. I have no choice but to eat it up. So it’s like, you can’t even be nervous because you just have no choice but to kill it. This entrance is going to be my legacy in wrestling. People are going to look back on this.”

On dedicating her current title reign to Britney Spears: “It was all for Britney (Spears). Everything that I did that day was for Britney. Everything. Are you kidding me? It was all for her. Britney, if you’re watching this, I love you. I love you and I did it all for you. Actually, this championship reign is for you, Britney. The entire reign is for Britney.”