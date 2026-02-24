So, who is it going to be?

Will it be Jade Cargill and the WWE Women’s Championship, or Stephanie Vaquer and the WWE Women’s World Championship?

Heading into the February 23 episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan’s decision on who she will challenge at WrestleMania 42 was advertised.

And she delivered.

During the 2/23 Raw in Atlanta, GA., Liv Morgan came to the ring with Dominik Mysterio, and as promised, she made the decision on who she will be challenging on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Dom-Dom called both Cargill and Vaquer to the ring for the announcement. When they arrived, Morgan turned and spoke to Vaquer, apologizing for comments she made to her, claiming she didn’t know what she went through to get to where she is today.

She didn’t know her story.

From there, she said it’s time for her to live out her own story. With that said, she turned as if she were going to talk to Cargill, but instead, turned around and blasted Vaquer with the microphone. Cargill smiled and walked off. Morgan beat down Vaquer some more and posed over her with her title.

The decision has been made.

Liv Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42. With that now known, the commentary team on Raw reminded fans that whomever emerges victorious in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match this weekend will automatically be lined up to challenge Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.