Liv Morgan has officially returned to in-ring action.

Morgan stepped back between the ropes over the weekend at a WWE live event in Tampa, Florida, where she squared off against Lyra Valkyria in singles competition. Morgan picked up the win, putting Valkyria away with Oblivion.

The match marked Morgan’s first in-ring appearance since June 16, when she suffered a shoulder injury during a bout against Kairi Sane. At the time, Morgan was reigning as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

While she had been sidelined from wrestling, Morgan made her televised return at WWE Survivor Series. On that night, she realigned herself with Dominik Mysterio and played a role in helping him regain the WWE Intercontinental Championship from John Cena.

Since then, Morgan has remained a regular presence on WWE programming, fully re-establishing herself as a member of Judgment Day. The faction currently includes Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh.

Liv Morgan is back.

And now, she’s cleared to compete.