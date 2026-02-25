Celebrity crossovers remain a consistent part of WWE News discussion during WrestleMania season, and Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on the subject while appearing on RAW Talk on February 24, 2026. Asked about major stars getting involved in WWE programming, Morgan emphasized that WrestleMania has become more than just a wrestling event — it’s a cultural platform that attracts mainstream attention.

“Everyone wants to go to WrestleMania. Actors, musicians, entertainers — everyone wants to be there,” Morgan said. “I think it’s because everyone wants to be involved. So it’s cool, you know? You want to be involved and bring more eyes to our audience and vice versa. We have this cool collaboration where everyone’s winning. I don’t care if celebrities come to WWE.” Her comments reflect WWE’s growing strategy of blending sports entertainment with broader pop culture appeal.

When pressed to name one celebrity she would personally like to see involved, Morgan did not hesitate. “Britney Spears. That would be legendary,” she stated, referring to Britney Spears. Morgan elaborated on why she believes Spears would be an ideal fit for a WWE appearance, particularly during WrestleMania 42 festivities in Las Vegas.

“I’m such a Britney fan. Can you imagine Britney Spears showing up to Monday Night Raw or WrestleMania? She’s so iconic,” Morgan said. “In my mind, she can do no wrong. I’m so happy for her — she’s just living her life. I would love to mix it up with Britney. That would be crazy. Iconic.”

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, Morgan’s comments add to ongoing Wrestling Rumors speculation about potential celebrity involvement. Whether Spears ever steps into a WWE arena remains uncertain, but the company’s continued embrace of crossover appearances suggests the door is always open.