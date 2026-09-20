Liv Morgan has named the crowd reaction to Dominik Mysterio choosing her over Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2024 as her all-time favorite.

During a recent interview with IGN (see video below), Morgan was asked to name what she considers the greatest WWE crowd reaction. She pointed to SummerSlam 2024, where Mysterio betrayed Ripley and helped Morgan retain the Women’s World Championship.

“The GOAT WWE crowd reaction, and I don’t mean to toot my own horn, it’s when SummerSlam 2024 when Dominik Mysterio chose me over Rhea Ripley,” Morgan said. “And I had beaten Rhea and everyone’s like, ‘Ah, did he really help her? Did he mean to help her?’”

The memorable post-match angle saw Mysterio pick Morgan up before kissing her as Ripley watched from the ring. Morgan recalled how divided the crowd was over the moment.

“And I’m just on the ground just like, owie, because it was like a rough match,” she continued. “And Dominik picks me up with his gentle, manly hands and grabs my face and kisses me. Are you kidding me?”

Morgan said the mixture of cheers and outrage from the crowd helped make the moment stand out to her.

“The crowd was like ahhhh, but there was people that were loving it. There were people that were like, ‘I wish I was Dominik. I wish I was Liv.’ And I feel like the crowd was just so polarized.”

She also recalled seeing Stephanie McMahon’s reaction from the crowd that night.

“Like if you saw Stephanie McMahon in the crowd, she was like, even Stephanie loved it. So it was just iconic.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Morgan revealed a lesser-known fact about herself — she is an ordained minister and can legally perform marriages.

“The most GOAT thing that I’ve ever done that no one talks about that I feel like maybe should get more attention is that I am an ordained minister,” Morgan said. “I can marry you.”

She added, “So, if you want to get married, you can hit your girl up and I will decide if I want to take you up on that offer. But, I can totally marry you.”

Morgan recently lost the Women’s World Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at WWE’s September 12 live event in Santiago, Chile. Two nights later on Raw in Mexico City, Morgan and Mysterio were disqualified in their mixed tag team match against Vaquer and El Grande Americano.