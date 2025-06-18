Bad news for Liv Morgan fans.

After the women’s wrestling star just recently returned from a hiatus while filming her role in the “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” movie, she is expected to be out of action for a while once again.

Due to suffering a shoulder injury in freak fashion during her WWE Raw match with Kairi Sane on June 16 in Green Bay, WI., Liv Morgan is reportedly in need of surgery.

According to multiple sources, Morgan’s shoulder will, in fact, require surgery to repair the injury.

With Morgan tied into key storylines with Nikki Bella, which was expected to result in one of the main events of the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event in July, as well as a separate ongoing rivalry brewing with Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship, which was likely to culminate in a title tilt at another upcoming WWE special event, some big changes in plans are going to be required for the WWE creative team.

Additionally, as Morgan currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez, there is a good chance the titles will be vacated, forcing another big change in creative direction for WWE.

We will keep you posted as updates related to the Liv Morgan injury situation and subsequent changes continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)