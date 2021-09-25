During her interview with Sportskeeda, Liv Morgan spoke on whether she’d be interested in being in a tag team with Toni Storm. Here’s what she had to say:

I’ve been a little bit sour on tag teams ever since the Riott Squad, and I told myself I would not be in another tag team. But if I had to team with anyone, I’d pick Toni Storm. So I’m only open to tag teaming with Toni Storm. I think she’s just an incredible competitor. I watched Toni work way before she even got to WWE. I’m a big fan of her work. I just like her work rate. I know she goes out there every single time and tries to have the best match that she could possibly have. And so I just appreciate that quality of her. Also, you know, our hair kinda looks alike. So aesthetically we look cool (laughs). I just think Toni’s great.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Sportskeeda.