Liv Morgan continues to turn up the heat on her WrestleMania 42 opponent.

Following her Royal Rumble victory earlier this year, Morgan is set to challenge Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship on the grand stage.

The rivalry between the two has quickly intensified, with tensions spilling over from television into the media.

And it’s not cooling off anytime soon.

While speaking with Brad Gilmore in a recent interview, Morgan reflected on both her long journey in WWE and her ongoing issues with Vaquer. In doing so, she didn’t hold back when comparing their paths.

“I think about the journey every single Monday that I’m at Raw, and I’m proud of my journey,” Morgan stated. “I feel like it’s so much sweeter because it was on my time and I did it my way, and I’ve always honored and stayed true to myself the entire time.”

Morgan continued, “It’s funny because Stephanie says, ‘You had the best of the best for your whole career.’ which is true, but the flip side of that is- Stephanie, there’s no way she would have lasted 12 years in WWE. She would have been gone.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.