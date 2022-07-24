WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about last month’s Money In The Bank premium live event, which saw Morgan win the briefcase, then cash-in on Ronda Rousey to capture her first world championship with the company. Highlights from Morgan’s interview can be found below.

Says she stayed in the night she won the title just to relive the moment in her head:

“It was when I got back to my hotel room. I thought I was going to go out and celebrate. That was my intention like woo I am the champ, I cashed in. So many awesome things to celebrate. But when I got back to my room, I literally just laid on my bed and draped my title over me and I just looked at the ceiling fan and I just replayed the last two hours of my life and I just couldn’t get it to feel real.. So I just sat there like ‘no this happened’. I just laid there. I laid there for hours and I didn’t move and I didn’t go out.. Trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could.”

How her younger self would feel about the win:

“She would be smiling ear to ear, just jaw open, just in awe. Just in disbelief that she actually did it. She would be stunned.”

Says she had the full support of the women’s locker room after winning:

“It was amazing. It made the victory and everything so much sweeter. We all want to have this championship. So the fact that all other women took themselves out of that for a second to be genuinely happy for me just made it so much sweeter and genuinely touched me.”

