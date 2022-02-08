WWE star Liv Morgan recently chatted with TV Insider about a variety of subjects, including the support she receives from the WWE Universe and what her major goals are for the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the support she receives from fans:

I feel like WWE is giving me these opportunities because WWE is seeing these fans are wanting Liv. In moments I may have given them no reason to get the support, they still have given it. So, I get to wrestle Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship. The crowd is just so happy and supportive to have these opportunities. It has been amazing. I’m so grateful for them. I can’t say that enough.

How she feels like she’s improving on a weekly basis:

I feel like on a weekly basis I get told, “That was really cool. Wow, you really improved.” I feel like weekly I’m unknowingly doing things they are impressed by, but in my head, I am doing what I always do. It’s funny how that always works.

What goals she hopes to achieve in WWE: