WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan recently reflected on her experience filming “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” and how her background in professional wrestling helped prepare her for the role.

Morgan took time away from WWE programming last year to work on the film, marking another step into the acting world for the WWE Superstar.

During a recent promotional Q&A for the movie, Morgan discussed the similarities between performing in WWE and acting on a film set, noting that her wrestling experience gave her a foundation to work with.

“You know, a lot of WWE is acting, and so I feel like there were a lot of the same tools between WWE and acting. It’s like all the same tools, but maybe just used differently, and so it was cool to use my WWE experience and see how that translated to film.”

Although Morgan felt more comfortable stepping into the role because of her WWE background, she acknowledged that working on a movie presented an entirely different set of challenges.

“I feel like I was actually more comfortable and more prepared because of prior experience, but filming is like a completely different beast than what WWE is. So I feel like I learned a lot as well.”

Morgan also pointed to the physical demands of professional wrestling as something that proved particularly useful during filming, teasing that viewers will understand why once they see the finished product.

“I think that my background with the physicality of being a WWE superstar definitely translated and definitely helped me perform my best in the scene, and when you watch the film, I think you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Morgan has since returned to her regular WWE schedule and currently holds the WWE Women’s World Championship.