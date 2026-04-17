Liv Morgan is leaning fully into her evolving WWE character, and her new “Trouble” music video is a major part of that transformation.

During her WrestleMania vlog, Morgan explained how the project unexpectedly grew from a simple request into a full creative venture. What started as a conversation about new entrance music quickly turned into something far outside her comfort zone.

“You know, the music video is not anything I’ve ever would’ve thought for myself. We just wanted new music and they asked would I sing it. And I’m like, I’m not a singer, but for sure, I’ll give it my best go.”

That initial step led to even bigger opportunities, including performing in a full music video despite her own doubts.

“And that turned into, oh wow, we love the track, do you wanna do a music video? And I’m like, wow. Like I am not a dancer, but I’d love to take on that task.”

Morgan made it clear that the experience itself mattered more than how it’s received, embracing the challenge regardless of public reaction.

“Whether people love it or hate it, I had such a blast doing it and such a blast doing something that was out of my comfort zone. But I am super proud of what we put out.”

The “Trouble” video, released on April 13, 2026, reflects WWE’s commitment to pushing Morgan’s new identity. The visuals lean heavily into themes of chaos and rebellion, reinforcing the direction her character has taken in recent months.

The video opens with Morgan setting a car on fire, immediately establishing a destructive tone. From there, it features scenes of her getting tattooed, performing choreographed dance sequences, and embracing an unpredictable, almost unhinged persona.

One of the most striking moments comes toward the end, when Morgan is shown being taken into police custody before posing for a mug shot, a clear callback to her real-life arrest photo that previously circulated online.

The project signals WWE’s broader approach to character development, extending storytelling beyond matches into music and visual media. For Morgan, it represents a shift from traditional presentation to a more immersive identity built around attitude and unpredictability.

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, Morgan’s evolution is happening on multiple fronts. She is not just entering the event as a competitor, but as a fully realized character with a distinct visual and thematic direction. If the presentation connects, it could elevate her beyond the division and position her as one of WWE’s most creatively defined stars.