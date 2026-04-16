Liv Morgan has been involved with a legal case related to a stalker incident she had to deal with in 2025.

For the first time publicly, the WWE Superstar is speaking out about it.

During an appearance on the You Wish podcast with Holly Madison, the women’s wrestling veteran spoke at length about the stalker incident, and how she contacted WWE about the issue.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the stalker incident: “A couple months ago, I was away for work and when I’m gone, my mom holds down the fort. She takes care of the animals, her and my family. I guess a fan had gotten through my gated community and was like ringing my doorbell for two hours and was surveying the property and was trying to get into the house. He was looking under the mats for keys, this was lingering for two hours. I get home and there was a two page note where I feel like this man was obviously under the impression that he was talking to me or in a relationship with me. He left me this two page letter pretty much saying that I’m a stalker, not him. It was bizarre. No one was hurt.”

On how she reached out to WWE about the issue: “I had to reach out to WWE like, ‘Hey, I just wanted to let you guys be aware of this, maybe we monitor coming to shows, etc etc.’ They took it and were like, ‘No, we’re sending this to the FBI, this is not okay. This is not just like a fan visiting your house, he was outside for two hours, he tried to break and enter.’ He got arrested the next day and he’s been in jail. He’s been in jail since like three months and we have to go to court and this whole thing. It was pretty crazy. I’m not scared and I feel okay. I feel for him.”