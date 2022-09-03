WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan paid tribute to the legendary Sensational Sherri at today’s Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff. You can see a photo of her tribute below.

Looks like Liv Morgan's gear is a Summerslam 92 tribute to Sensational Sherri I want WWE to bring back the women's Mania battle royal and name it the Sensational Invitational pic.twitter.com/EKMJWxFgDW — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 3, 2022

The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be. WWE Hall of Famer @BretHart is here at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/gRdbhcqJJa — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the full list of moments below.